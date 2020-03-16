Broncos' Tim Patrick: Back in Denver
Patrick will remain with the Broncos after the team placed a contract tender on the exclusive rights free agent Monday.
The 26-year-old was a solid contributor despite missing eight games with a hand injury, hauling in 16 of 31 targets for 218 yards in 2019. Patrick did emerge late in the season as a nice No. 2 option behind Courtland Sutton, however, he'll likely face some competition from inside and outside sources heading into the 2020 season. Depending how Denver handles it's receiver depth chart, Patrick could be in line for a depth-receiver spot and special-teams duties in 2020.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Free agency reaction: all Monday moves
We've been covering an action-packed Monday with all sorts of updates. Here's everything you...
-
Breakout Falcons?
The Falcons cut Devonta Freeman and lost Austin Hooper to the Browns. That creates a huge opportunity.
-
Hooper creates Browns target logjam
After adding Austin Hooper, the Browns are likely to follow Kevin Stefanski's 2019 blueprint...
-
Room for Hooper in Cleveland?
Austin Hooper undoubtedly makes the Browns offense better, but someone has to lose here.
-
Texans after Hopkins deal
It may be hard to recognize the Texans offense without DeAndre Hopkins.
-
Trade reaction: Hopkins, DJ swap places
The Texans and Cardinals struck a deal to send David Johnson to Houston and DeAndre Hopkins...