Patrick will remain with the Broncos after the team placed a contract tender on the exclusive rights free agent Monday.

The 26-year-old was a solid contributor despite missing eight games with a hand injury, hauling in 16 of 31 targets for 218 yards in 2019. Patrick did emerge late in the season as a nice No. 2 option behind Courtland Sutton, however, he'll likely face some competition from inside and outside sources heading into the 2020 season. Depending how Denver handles it's receiver depth chart, Patrick could be in line for a depth-receiver spot and special-teams duties in 2020.