Patrick, who suffered a torn Achilles tendon during Monday's practice, was placed on IR by the Broncos on Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

As a result, Patrick is set to miss a second consecutive season. With Denver also having waived KJ Hamler with a non-football illness designation Monday, look for 2023 second-rounder Marvin Mims to handle an expanded role in the team's passing offense alongside top wideouts, Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton.