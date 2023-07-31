An MRI reportedly revealed that Patrick suffered a complete tear of his Achilles on Monday, according to Mike Klis of 9News Denver.

Assuming Klis' report is confirmed, Patrick would be in line to miss the coming season, a context that represents a major hit to a Denver pass-catching corps that will also be without KJ Hamler, who was waived with a non-football illness designation Monday. The duo's looming absence paves the way for 2023 second-rounder Marvin Mims to assume an expanded role alongside the team's top wideouts, Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton.