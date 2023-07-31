An MRI reportedly revealed that Patrick suffered a complete tear of his Achilles on Monday, according to Mike Klis of 9News Denver.
Assuming Klis' report is confirmed, Patrick would be in line to miss the coming season, a context that represents a major hit to a Denver pass-catching corps that will also be without KJ Hamler, who was waived with a non-football illness designation Monday. The duo's looming absence paves the way for 2023 second-rounder Marvin Mims to assume an expanded role alongside the team's top wideouts, Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton.
More News
-
Broncos' Tim Patrick: Torn Achilles feared•
-
Broncos' Tim Patrick: Getting MRI on Achilles injury•
-
Broncos' Tim Patrick: Carted off after non-contact injury•
-
Broncos' Tim Patrick: Participated in team drills at OTAs•
-
Broncos' Tim Patrick: Back to running routes•
-
Broncos' Tim Patrick: Recovery on track•