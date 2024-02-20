Patrick (Achilles) is a strong candidate to be released this offseason, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

Patrick has twice suffered season-ending injuries in training camp since signing a three-year, $30 million contract in Nov. 2021. He's now entering the final year of the deal and has a non-guaranteed $9.5 million base salary for what will be his age-30/31 season. It is possible Patrick accepts a pay cut to stay in Denver and attempt his return from the torn Achilles' tendon he suffered in August.