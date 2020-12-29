Patrick caught three of four targets for 39 yards during Sunday's 19-16 loss at the Chargers.

Patrick arguably made the play of the game Sunday for the Broncos. With the team down by 10 and facing fourth-and-seven at midfield midway through the fourth quarter, Drew Lock found Patrick over the middle and the Utah product broke upfield for a 27-yard gain. Denver punched it in four plays later. Patrick has been a rare bright spot for Denver's offense this season, ranking second on the team in catches and yards and first in touchdowns as an undrafted veteran on a team full of young, early-round picks. He'll have an opportunity to end the season on a high note against a struggling Las Vegas pass defense that gave up four catches for 61 yards to Patrick in Week 10.