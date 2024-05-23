Patrick (Achilles) is participating in Thursday's OTAs session, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

Patrick continues to work his way back from the left Achilles tear that cost him the entire 2023 season. As an ACL tear also wiped out his 2022 campaign, the 30-year-old wideout now hasn't suited up for an NFL game since 2021, and he likely would've been cut this offseason had he not agreed to a pay cut. Health permitting, there's opportunity for Patrick to carve out a role in Denver's wide receiver corps, which gets thin behind Courtland Sutton. The other top candidates to start in three-wide sets are Josh Reynolds, Marvin Mims and Troy Franklin.