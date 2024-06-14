Patrick, who is moving past last summer's Achilles injury, looked healthy and sharp during the Broncos' mandatory minicamp this week, Jon Heath of the USA Today reports.

The report notes that Patrick -- who sustained a torn left Achilles late last July -- was one of the team's standout performers during Tuesday's session. As the coming campaign approaches, it remains to be seen what Patrick's role in Denver's offense will be, especially given that the 30-year-old last saw regular-season action in 2021. With Jerry Jeudy no longer in the mix, however, the pecking order behind top wideout Courtland Sutton has yet to be determined, which sets the stage for Patrick to vie for slotting in the coming months with Josh Reynolds, Troy Franklin, Marvin Mims, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Brandon Johnson and Devaughn Vele.