Patrick failed to catch his only target in Sunday's 34-17 win over the Bears.

Patrick was blanked for the first time since Week 10, garnering just one target after seeing 15 combined targets over the team's last two games. His role as the team's No. 3 wide receiver remains in tact, but with so many mouths to feed in Detroit's offense, Patrick has seen his production fluctuate greatly from week to week. Through 14 games in 2024 with the Lions, the wide receiver has caught 31 of 42 targets for 379 yards and three touchdowns.