Patrick's teammate, Emmanuel Sanders, is out for the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports. Patrick is thus likely in line for an uptick in usage.

When the Broncos drafted Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton in April, the thought was that they would be the receivers of the future. The future is now, as Demaryius Thomas was traded away in October and Sanders is now out for the year. While the focus will be on the rookies and veteran acquisition Andre Holmes, don't discount Patrick, who, while not a rookie, is getting the first in-game action of his career. Patrick has actually been targeted more than Hamilton this season, 11 passes to seven, and is averaging over 18 yards per reception in limited work. Expect the Broncos to continue trying to stretch the field vertically with Sutton and Patrick on the outside while Hamilton works more in the slot.