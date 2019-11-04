Play

Davis had 10 tackles (four solo) in Sunday's win over the Browns.

Davis missed the first two games of the season and got off to a slow start in Week 3 with three tackles, but he's since be a solid IDP contributor. The 27-year-old has 50 tackles (36 solo) in the last six games as Denver enters its bye week.

