Broncos' Von Miller: Tallies sack and interception
Miller recorded a sack and an interception in Sunday's 23-22 win against the Chargers.
Miller's only tackle was a big one, as he was able to bring down Philip Rivers for his 10th sack of the year. Miller also picked off Rivers in the third quarter and returned it for 42 yards, which ultimately led to a three-yard touchdown run by Royce Freeman. The 29-year-old has already tied his sack total from 2017, as he continues to prove he's one of the best pass rushers in the game.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football waiver wire top targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Edwards, drop Tate?
After Week 11 Heath Cummings looks at whether you should drop one highly owned player.
-
Week 11 reactions, early waivers
Did we see the start of a new era in Baltimore? Fantasy owners definitely need to take notice...
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...