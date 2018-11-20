Broncos' Von Miller: Tallies sack and interception

Miller recorded a sack and an interception in Sunday's 23-22 win against the Chargers.

Miller's only tackle was a big one, as he was able to bring down Philip Rivers for his 10th sack of the year. Miller also picked off Rivers in the third quarter and returned it for 42 yards, which ultimately led to a three-yard touchdown run by Royce Freeman. The 29-year-old has already tied his sack total from 2017, as he continues to prove he's one of the best pass rushers in the game.

