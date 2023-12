Lutz made his only field-goal attempt while converting all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 24-7 win over the Chargers.

Lutz extended his perfect streak on kicks, connecting on a field goal from 23 yards at the end of the first half. The veteran now boasts a 93 percent success rate on field goals in 2023, matching a career-high mark set back in 2018 as a member of the Saints. Lutz will look to get more involved and remain perfect when the Broncos visit the Lions in Week 15.