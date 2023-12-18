Lutz made his only field-goal attempt while converting both of his extra-point tries in Saturday's 42-17 loss to the Lions.

Lutz nailed his only field-goal attempt from 23 yards out late in the third quarter of Saturday's loss. The veteran kicker's opportunities were limited on a day that the Broncos struggled to get much going. Lutz has been perfect on kicks since Week 11, boasting an impressive 93 percent success rate on both field goals and extra points in 2023. The 29-year-old will look to be more involved while continuing his perfect streak when the Broncos host the Patriots in Week 16.