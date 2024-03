Lutz plans to remain with the Broncos after agreeing to a two-year deal with the team, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

The report notes that Lutz originally had an arrangement with Jacksonville in place, but the kicker elected to re-up with Denver instead. The 29-year-old converted 30 of 34 field-goal tries and 29 of 31 extra-point attempts in 17 regular-season games with the Broncos in 2023.