Lutz did not attempt a field goal and converted both of his extra-point tries in the Broncos' Week 18 loss to the Raiders, finishing the 2023 campaign with 30 total field goals made on 34 attempts to go along with 29 extra points on 31 tries.

Lutz had a bounce-back year in 2023, making 88 percent of his field goals after connecting on 74 percent of his attempts in 2022 with the Saints. The veteran kicker's reunion with head coach Sean Payton proved to be a positive for the 29-year-old. Lutz showed progress on long kicks, improving his success rate from 57 percent to 70 percent on kicks of 40 yards or more. He'll head into the offseason as a free agent, although Denver could choose to re-sign him after an impressive 2023 campaign.