Lutz missed his only field-goal attempt while converting his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Patriots.

Lutz missed his only field-goal try from 57 yards out late in the first half, breaking his six-game perfect streak on kicks. Despite this underwhelming performance, the veteran kicker has had a solid season while making 90 percent of his field-goal attempts. Lutz will look to bounce back when the Broncos host the Chargers in Week 17.