Browns' Antonio Callaway: Cited for marijuana possession
Callaway was cited Sunday for marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Between his lengthy track record of off-field issues at Florida and his diluted urine sample at the combine, Callaway entered the NFL without much margin for error, instantly earning a spot in the league's substance-abuse program. His strong performance in training camp likely played a role in Cleveland's decision to trade Corey Coleman to Buffalo, but the Browns will need to look further down the depth chart (or to the free-agent wire) if Callaway is suspended by the NFL. The team released a statement saying they're aware of the situation but won't comment further until they've gathered more information, per Nate Ulrich of The Akron Beacon-Journal.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eisenberg WR sleepers, breakouts, busts
Jamey Eisenberg updates his sleepers, breakouts and busts at wide receiver for the 2018 se...
-
WR regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at which receivers are least likely to repeat their 2017 numbers.
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Podcast: Training camp studs
The best of training camp and early average draft position trends.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Guice
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
WR Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when wide receivers will get taken. Plan ahead...