Callaway was cited Sunday for marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Between his lengthy track record of off-field issues at Florida and his diluted urine sample at the combine, Callaway entered the NFL without much margin for error, instantly earning a spot in the league's substance-abuse program. His strong performance in training camp likely played a role in Cleveland's decision to trade Corey Coleman to Buffalo, but the Browns will need to look further down the depth chart (or to the free-agent wire) if Callaway is suspended by the NFL. The team released a statement saying they're aware of the situation but won't comment further until they've gathered more information, per Nate Ulrich of The Akron Beacon-Journal.