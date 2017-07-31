According to coach Hue Jackson, Brantley will miss "a week or two" after undergoing surgery to repair a broken finger, Andrew Gribble of the team's official site reports.

This is just a minor setback for the rookie defensive tackle, as his broken finger won't sideline him for long. When he returns, Brantley will continue to compete for a starting job next to Danny Shelton on Cleveland's defensive line.

