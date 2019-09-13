Play

Washington placed Brantley (ankle) on injured reserve Friday, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Brantley sustained the injury in Washington's season opener against Philadelphia. The 25-year-old was already slated to miss Sunday's Week 2 matchup with Dallas, but it seems the injury will require a longer recovery period. T.Y. McGill will fill in for Brantley while he's sidelined.

