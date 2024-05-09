Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain-Dealer and Zac Jackson of The Athletic suggest that Tillman is a candidate to take a step forward in his second season as a pro.

Per Cabot, the Browns figure to frequently employ Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore in three-receiver sets, but Tillman nonetheless should see his share of opportunities as the season progresses, especially if injuries hit the aforementioned trio. As a rookie, the 2023 third-rounder recorded a 21/224/0 receiving line on 44 targets in 14 regular-season games, but if he's able to carve out steadier playing time in 2024, the 6-3, 215-pounder -- who missed Cleveland's wild-card loss to the Texans with a concussion -- could emerge as a solid complementary option alongside the team's top pass-catchers. Also in the mix for snaps in the Browns' WR corps are 2022 third-rounder David Bell and 2024 fifth-rounder Jamari Thrash.