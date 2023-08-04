Tillman secured two of three targets for 35 yards during the Browns' 21-16 preseason win over the Jets in Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game.

The 2023 third-round pick tied with Austin Watkins for the team lead in receiving yardage while also recording the Browns' second-longest catch of the night (20 yards). Tillman was a 1,000-yard receiver at Tennessee in 2021 before being limited to six games as a senior, and with Marquise Goodwin (illness) on the NFI list indefinitely, the rookie could carve out a No. 4 receiver role with a strong enough summer.