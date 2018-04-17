Browns' Danny Vitale: Inks RFA tender to stick with Browns in 2018
Vitale signed his restricted free-agent tender with Cleveland on Monday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Vitale has been a serviceable fullback over the past two years, catching seven of 10 targets for 46 yards. The contract agreement means he'll be with the team through at least the 2018 season.
