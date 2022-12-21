Bell (toe) will play Saturday against the Saints, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Bell, who missed last week's game against the Ravens, was a limited participant on Tuesday's estimated injury report. Comments from Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski did not clearly indicate Bell would return -- he praised wide receiver coaches for having Bell's fill-ins ready last week -- but there was surety in the language Cabot used. Her counterpart, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal, reported that head coach Kevin Stefanski "sounded confident" regarding Bell's availability Saturday. Bell has been a steady, if limited, contributor over 13 games, catching 23 of 31 targets for 196 yards.