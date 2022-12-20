Bell (toe) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's estimated practice report, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
The rookie sat out the Browns' Week 15 win over the Ravens with listed toe and thumb injuries, but the former issue is the only one attached to his name as Cleveland begins preparing for Saturday's game against the Saints. Bell already looks to be in a better spot on the health front compared to last week, as he failed to practice in any fashion Wednesday through Friday before sitting out against Baltimore. The Browns may still need to see Bell put in a full practice Wednesday or Thursday before officially clearing him for the weekend.