Njoku (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Njoku, who caught three of six targets for eight yards in Week 13's loss to the Texans, has been up and down over his last six outings. His chances of a bounce-back this weekends are supported by the fact that Sunday's opponent, the Panthers, have had trouble containing tight ends this season.

