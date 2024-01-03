Njoku won't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Njoku has been on a tear over the last four games, racking up a cumulative 28-373-4 line on 39 targets during that stretch. He benefited from Amari Cooper sitting out last Thursday due to a heel injury, turning his eight targets into six catches for 134 yards. Now that Njoku is dealing with an illness, though, his status will be monitored to see if he may join a healthy Joe Flacco (coach's decision) on the sideline Sunday at Cincinnati.