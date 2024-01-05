Njoku (knee/illness) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Njoku has been cleared to play in the season finale, despite having not managed anything more than limited participation in practice this week while dealing with the illness and a knee injury. Though he's on track to be active Week 18, Njoku could end up taking on well below a full workload, as the Browns are already locked into the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs and aren't likely to overextend key players. If Njoku plays only limited snaps or sits out the game entirely, Harrison Bryant and Jordan Akins would see expanded roles at tight end.