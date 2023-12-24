Njoku caught six of nine targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 36-22 win over the Texans.

While the tight end's performance was overshadowed by a record-setting day from Amari Cooper, Njoku still got into the end zone for the third straight game as he was on the other end of a 21-yard strike from Joe Flacco in the second quarter. Njoku's chemistry with his new QB is undeniable, and over his three-game TD streak he's posted a 22-239-4 line on 31 targets. He'll look to keep rolling in Week 17 against the Jets.