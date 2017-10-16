Browns' David Njoku: Silent versus Texans
Njoku gained zero yards on two receptions (five targets) during Sunday's 33-17 loss to Houston.
The Texans completely shut down Njoku, as the rookie tight end failed to gain a single yard, despite hauling in a couple of catches. Njoku has three touchdowns in six games, but the former Miami Hurricane is still losing snaps to Seth DeValve -- who caught his first touchdown of the year Sunday. Until he begins to dominate the snap count, he's only worth a stash in deeper leagues.
