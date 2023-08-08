Jerome Ford suffered a hamstring injury during Monday's practice, per Zack Jackson of The Athletics, which puts Felton in a position to get more reps at running back.
There was no immediate word on a prognosis for Ford, but any extended downtime will benefit Felton's chances of sticking with the team. Felton, who had a hopeful showcase during the Hall of Fame Game, continues to compete for both return jobs and the No. 3 running back role.
