Felton carried the ball six times for nine yards in Saturday's 33-32 preseason loss to the Chiefs. He added one reception for six yards.

Felton saw the majority of his work on special teams as a kick returner and with the backup offensive unit. His six rushes tied for the lead in the backfield, but he was outplayed by John Kelly. With Jerome Ford's (hamstring) status in question for a Week 1 matchup against the Bengals, Felton could be the primary backup to Nick Chubb. However, Kelly saw goal-line work with the first-team offense, leaving the depth chart somewhat ambiguous.