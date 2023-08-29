The Browns waived Felton on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

A 2021 sixth-round pick, Felton appeared in 24 games during his first two seasons in Cleveland. He flashed as a pass-catching option and return man as a rookie but failed to deliver any substantial production in Year 2. If Felton clears waivers, the Browns would presumably like to sign him to a practice-squad deal.