Watson (shoulder) could be ready to return as soon as Week 7 against the Colts, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter provided details of Watson's injury, describing it as a deep rotator cuff contusion that prevents him from driving the ball on throws. However, there appears to be optimism that he could return immediately following Sunday's matchup against the 49ers. Reports earlier in the week suggested that his absence could be extended, so the situation remains ambiguous overall.