Watson (shoulder) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 4 game against the Ravens, Kimberley A. Martin of ESPN reports.

Coach Kevin Stefanski and the Browns' training staff will watch Watson throw in pregame warmups Sunday morning before officially giving him the green light, according to Martin. Watson didn't throw in practice all week as he rested his throwing arm. As a precaution, the Browns promoted PJ Walker from the practice squad to presumably back up Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the event Watson doesn't get cleared to play.