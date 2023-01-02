Watson completed nine of 18 passes for 169 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Commanders.

Watson attempted his fewest passes of the season, though it was by far his most efficient performance. He averaged 9.4 yards per attempt and also managed his first multi-touchdown performance of the campaign on strikes from 46, 13 and 33 yards away. Watson still appears to be working on finding a rhythm with his new team, though Sunday's performance was his most encouraging in a Browns uniform.