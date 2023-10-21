Watson (shoulder) remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts but is on track to start the contest, barring a setback prior to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport notes that Watson took first-team reps during Saturday's walkthrough, which comes on the heels of the quarterback having returned to a full practice Friday. Though head coach Kevin Stefanski wasn't yet willing to commit to Watson making his return from a two-game absence this weekend, Stefanski relayed that the signal-caller looked good in his return to full activity Friday. Assuming the rotator cuff injury presents no unexpected complications while he throws in pregame warmups, Watson should be back under center Sunday. Through three appearances on the season, Watson has completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 678 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions while adding 83 yards and a score on 15 carries.