Browns' Duke Johnson: Gets 10 touches Monday
Johnson rushed nine times for 28 yards and caught his lone target for three yards in Monday's preseason game against the Giants.
Johnson led both sides in rushing attempts, but couldn't find much room behind an offensive line that rested most of its top contributors. Still, Johnson is clearly Cleveland's No. 2 tailback heading into this season, and his capable hands make him a decent PPR asset.
