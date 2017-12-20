Browns' Duke Johnson: Limited at practice

Johnson (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Johnson was bothered by his shoulder at points in September and November, but it didn't cost him any games or seem to impact his workload. He'll likely be fine for a tough Week 16 matchup against a Chicago defense that's held running backs to 4.1 yards per carry and 5.4 yards per target.

