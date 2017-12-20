Browns' Duke Johnson: Limited at practice
Johnson (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.
Johnson was bothered by his shoulder at points in September and November, but it didn't cost him any games or seem to impact his workload. He'll likely be fine for a tough Week 16 matchup against a Chicago defense that's held running backs to 4.1 yards per carry and 5.4 yards per target.
More News
-
What You Missed: Brown, Rodgers out
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Best Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the championship week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
SportsLine: Start Bryant, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Championship waiver wire
Need a Waiver Wire fill-in for your championship matchup? We’ve got options at every position...
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...