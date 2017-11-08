Browns' Duke Johnson: Not on injury report

Johnson (head) isn't listed on the Wednesday injury report for Sunday's game in Detroit, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Johnson was briefly removed from a 33-16 loss to the Vikings in Week 8 to be evaluated for a concussion, but he passed the test and was cleared to return. With the Browns coming out of a bye week, Johnson figures to handle his usual role splitting snaps and touches with Isaiah Crowell. The Lions are heavily favored, which should work in Johnson's favor when it comes to the workload division.