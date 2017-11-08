Browns' Duke Johnson: Not on injury report
Johnson (head) isn't listed on the Wednesday injury report for Sunday's game in Detroit, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Johnson was briefly removed from a 33-16 loss to the Vikings in Week 8 to be evaluated for a concussion, but he passed the test and was cleared to return. With the Browns coming out of a bye week, Johnson figures to handle his usual role splitting snaps and touches with Isaiah Crowell. The Lions are heavily favored, which should work in Johnson's favor when it comes to the workload division.
More News
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Cleared of concussion•
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Gets examined for concussion•
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Paces team in receptions•
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Non-factor in passing game Sunday•
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Hauls in 41-yard touchdown pass Sunday•
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Not ticketed for feature role•
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
SportsLine: Sit Hopkins, not Goff
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What You Missed: Rawls gets another shot
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...
-
Week 10 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Trade deadlines are coming in Fantasy leagues around the world. If this is your last shot at...