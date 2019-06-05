Browns' Duke Johnson: Still wants trade

Johnson isn't backing down from his trade request, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon-Journal reports. "I only want to be somewhere I'm wanted," Johnson said Tuesday. "At the end of the day, that's all this is about, being somewhere you're wanted. In my case, the moment I'm not wanted anymore, I think it's best that we find a middle ground and we do what's best for the team."

Johnson showed up for mandatory minicamp and avoided a fine, saying this desire for a trade won't prevent him from doing his job. He claims the Browns placed him on the trade block when they signed Kareem Hunt (suspension), then shifted course after the offers were disappointing. Johnson specified that the trade attempt bothers him more than his lack of role security, noting that he's never had any problem with being limited to part-time work. He's also worried about being dealt in October once Hunt is preparing to return from suspension, as it's difficult to learn a new offense in the middle of the season. Johnson seems to have put considerable thought into his argument, but he also insists he'll focus on his job with the Browns for as long as he stays with the team. Quarterback Baker Mayfield sounded annoyed with the situation, while coach Freddie Kitchens expressed confidence that Johnson won't let any frustration impact his performance in practices or games.