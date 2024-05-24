Coach Kevin Stefanski relayed earlier this week that Hopkins has recovered from the hamstring injury he sustained last December, Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com reports.

The injury sidelined Hopkins for the Browns' last two regular-season games, as well as the team's playoff loss to the Texans. Per Petrak, Hopkins wasn't initially present for this week's voluntary OTAs, but once the kicker returns to the mix, he'll be set to lead a kicking corps that also includes Cade York and Lucas Havrisik.