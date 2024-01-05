Hopkin (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Hopkins will sit out a second consecutive game to close out the regular season. Riley Patterson filled in for him in Week 17 and will likely do so again Sunday, while Hopkins will set his sights on trying to heal up in time for the wild-card round of the playoffs after making 33 of 36 field-goal attempts in the regular season.