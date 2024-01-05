Hopkins (hamstring) did not participate at the Browns' practice Thursday.
Hopkins remained sidelined Thursday and he's yet to return to practice following the hamstring injury he suffered in Week 16 against the Texans. At this point, it seems like Riley Patterson will operate at Cleveland's starting kicker again in Week 18 versus Cincinnati.
