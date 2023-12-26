Hopkins (hamstring) is considered week-to-week and won't be available to play Thursday against the Jets, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

Cleveland signed Riley Patterson to its practice squad Monday and will likely elevate him to the roster for at least this week's game to handle kicking duties. Hopkins was unable to continue this past Sunday against the Texans after he appeared to suffer a hamstring injury during Dameon Pierce's 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Hopkins has been one of NFL's most productive kickers during his first season in Cleveland, converting 33 of 36 field-goal attempts (including a perfect 8-for-8 from 50-plus yards) and 24 or 26 extra-point tries over 15 games.