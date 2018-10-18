Gaines is in concussion protocol and will not practice Thursday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Gaines was already dealing with a groin injury last week, and to make matters worse, appeared to suffer a concussion in Week 6 against the Chargers. The former Missouri standout will have to clear concussion protocol before a possible return to the field. His absence from practice Thursday certainly doesn't bode well for his Week 7 availability. Tavierre Thomas could be in line to see an increase in snaps if Gaines is forced to miss time.