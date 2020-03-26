Play

Gaines is signing with the Bills, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

The cornerback will thus embark on his third stint with the Bills. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network suggests that Gaines, who will sign a one-year deal with Buffalo, figures to "challenge for a starting (cornerback) spot, either outside or nickel." For that to happen, however, the 28-year-old will have to prove that he's past the groin injury that derailed his 2019 campaign.

