Bills' E.J. Gaines: To be sidelined multiple weeks
Coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday that Gaines (groin) will be out "a few weeks," Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN reports.
Gaines suffered the groin injury during Sunday's practice, and while the team has not revealed any additional details regarding the injury, it's clear that it's a fairly serious one. Gaines had been earning mainly second-team reps during training camp so far while competing for a starting cornerback job in Buffalo, but this injury will certainly derail those efforts. This leaves Levi Wallace and Kevin Johnson as the top candidates to start in the secondary opposite of Tre'Davious White, with Wallace currently listed as the starter for the spot.
