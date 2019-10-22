E.J. Gaines: Works out with Texans
Gaines (abdomen/groin) had a workout with the Texans on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Gaines was released off injured reserve by the Bills with an injury settlement in mid-August, but it appears he's now healthy two months later. The 27-year-old played only six games with the Browns last season and recorded 13 tackles.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Scouting the top waiver RBs
There are plenty of running backs worth targeting on waivers in Week 8, and CBS Sports NFL...
-
Injury reaction: Kerryon Johnson on IR
Kerryon Johnson's season looks likely to end again with a knee injury and a trip to IR. Here's...
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Trade fallout: New No. 1s for DEN, SF
The 49ers acquire Emmanuel Sanders from the Broncos to fill a glaring need on a 6-0 team. Here's...
-
Week 8 TE Preview: Streaming options
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 8 at tight end, including who...
-
Week 8 WR preview: Projections and more
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 8, including...