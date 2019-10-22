Play

Gaines (abdomen/groin) had a workout with the Texans on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gaines was released off injured reserve by the Bills with an injury settlement in mid-August, but it appears he's now healthy two months later. The 27-year-old played only six games with the Browns last season and recorded 13 tackles.

