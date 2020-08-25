Delpit will miss the entire 2020 season after tests confirmed he suffered a torn Achilles tendon, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The rookie second-round pick out of LSU was expected to compete for a starting job at free safety. He'll now shift his focus to a lengthy rehab process, with the timing of the injury likely allowing him to return at full strength for training camp next year. Andrew Sendejo and Sheldrick Redwine are the candidates to start at free safety for the Browns now.