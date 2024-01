Newsome (knee) no longer has an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Texans, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Newsome went through the natural progression of DNP to limited and finally a full practice this week, paving the way for him to suit up for Saturday's wild-card matchup. The presence of the third-year pro in the Browns' secondary should be good news for Cleveland when they take the field Saturday against Houston.